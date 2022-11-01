BELMAR — Mayor Mark Walsifer announced Tuesday that a ruling by a New Jersey Superior Court judge’s had validated the council’s previous decisions to reject proposed redevelopment plans from Sackman Enterprises due to overdevelopment concerns and violations.

The mayor made the announcement during the borough council meeting.

Real estate development company Sackman Enterprises has proposed several different plans to the mayor and council for the redevelopment of a parcel of land located on the corner of 8th Avenue and Main Street, next to St. Rose High School.

The council has turned down each of those plans, citing violations to the Seaport Redevelopment Plan, which covers approximately seven blocks in the borough, extending from north 8th Avenue to the Shark River.

Borough attorney Patrick Varga said that the plans presented by Sackman did not meet the required 1.5 Floor Area Ratio [FAR], otherwise known as the density of a building, set in the borough’s Seaport Redevelopment Plan.

“That’s where you hear overdevelopment, where a building looks almost too large for a piece of property,” Mr. Varga said. “That’s because the density normally exceeds the scope of what’s permitted.”

The next mayor and council meeting is scheduled Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 6:30 p.m.

