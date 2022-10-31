BELMAR — Superintendent Jimmy Alvarez presented the results from two different state tests taken by students in spring 2022 and this fall at the Board of Education’s Thursday, Oct. 27 meeting.

For the science portion of the New Jersey Student Learning Assessments [NJSLA], Belmar Elementary School [BES] students outscored the state average of 25 percent, with 27 percent of BES 5th graders “meeting” expectations in performance levels 3 and 4.

Mr. Alvarez also reviewed the scores of last year’s BES 8th graders, now in high school, whose scores were lower than the state. The science test scores of 8th graders statewide had only 16 percent in performance levels 3 and 4, while BES has just 7 percent.

“Our 8th-grade science scores weren’t as strong, but 8th-grade science scores weren’t as strong across the state as well,” he said. “We’re evaluating all of the standards that have to do with the science standards for 5th and 8th grade to make sure that we’re prioritizing what it is they’re asking us to be able to do and how do we move forward and do that for our students.”

The superintendent also reviewed preliminary findings from the Start Strong assessments taken by students this fall, which measures which subject areas students need more or less help in.

The next Board of Education meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 17 at 7 p.m.

