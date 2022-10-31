LAVALLETTE — Mayor Walter LaCicero recently emphasized the changes the borough has made in the 10 years since Superstorm Sandy, in regards to preparation for any upcoming future storms.

Mayor LaCicero noted that Borough Hall was completely rebuilt after its destruction in Sandy. He said the building is now built above the flood requirements and “stronger than the 100 year old building that was there prior.”

“We have installed generators and we have hardened our infrastructure which we expect to withstand any kind of storm that comes in the next 100 years.”

In regard to the beach dunes, Mayor LaCicero said that they are “bigger than they have ever been in my lifetime.”

Dunes were put in place after Sandy as part of the beach replenishment project and the Lavallette beaches have not seen much erosion since then.

Some of the major problems that the borough experienced in the 2012 storm, according to Mayor LaCicero, included roadway flooding, which needed highway reconstruction, sewer, water and electric issues and the loss of all the vehicles belonging to the police and public works department.

Mayor LaCicero explained that the command headquarters are now built to withstand storms, so no communication will be lost if another storm occurs.

