WALL — Families came out to the Historic Village at Allaire in Wall to celebrate All Hallows Eve.

For a small fee that supports upkeep and restoration at the village, adults and children alike could walk around the village and learn about the history of All Hallows Eve.

Visitors began their journeys at the Visitor Center to learn about old superstitions, then went to the Foreman’s Cottage to learn about dowsing, a divination technique used to locate lost structures or water underground. Attendees could make their own lucky pierced coins at the Blacksmith Shop and get treats at the bakery and the Manager’s House, where pumpkin pasties and soul cakes cooked in a 200 year old hearth.

