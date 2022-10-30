BAY HEAD — Ten years to the day, the St. Paul’s United Methodist Church on Saturday grieved the loss and celebrated the community formed during and after Superstorm Sandy, on Oct. 29, 2012.

Visitors reflected, ate and practiced faith in a special mission project building “clean buckets” for those in need. The flood buckets contained everything a family would need to “muck out their house,” according to Pastor Nicole Hamilton.

The buckets will be donated to the United Methodist Committee on Relief (UMCOR), a non-profit 501(c)3 organization, and distrubuted to families in Florida affected by Hurricane Ian.

