BAY HEAD — Bay Head, like many towns on the Jersey Shore, was hit hard by Superstorm Sandy in October 2012 and now, 10 years later, Mayor Bill Curtis says the town has worked hard to improve.

In the days leading up to the historic storm, then-Gov. Chris Christie issued mandatory evacuations along the coast, including for Ocean County, and borough Police Chief William A. Hoffman said that officers went door-to-door to notify residents.

“With mandatory evacuation, obviously everybody knows you can’t really force people to leave, so we told them we wouldn’t be coming back in until it was over,” he said. “We didn’t get back in until the following day in the afternoon.”

According to the National Science Foundation, [NSF] a 4,134-feet-long sea wall that was constructed in 1882 and naturally buried beneath the beach in Bay Head helped protect from the massive storm waves, mitigating some damage on the ocean side, which the mayor said fared better than the bay side.

“We had more damage from the bay flooding and even though the oceanfront homes were damaged, only one was washed off its foundation during the storm, several were torn down and changed and moved,” he said.

In the aftermath of the storm, the NSF estimated that 88 percent of the oceanfront homes in Bay Head were flooded, with just one oceanfront home destroyed. In neighboring town of Mantoloking, where there was no sea wall, it was estimated that more than half of the oceanfront homes were damaged or destroyed.

Chief Hoffman, who is also a member of the town’s emergency management team, said that seeing the effectiveness of the sea wall following the storm inspired future improvement efforts, including the construction of a 1,500-foot long rock wall at the northern end of the town’s oceanfront that connected with the older sea wall in December 2014.

“I feel the dune system and the rock wall that was put in place was a huge input after Sandy,” he said. “Half our town did not have that rock wall, which I think would have helped greatly if we did then– nobody knew, though.”

Chief Hoffman said that they utilize barricades and roadblocks to prepare for flooding from the bay during storms and that building up the dunes has also been a source of protection from ocean waves.

“Part of the beach replenishment was the 60-foot-wide dune which we have had dug into with some nor’easters since Sandy, but that builds itself back and can be knocked down and have sand pushed, so that dune has held up to our nor’easters and storms since,” Chief Hoffman said.

Although the borough faced massive damage, Mayor Curtis said that he thinks Bay Head did one of the “best jobs along the barrier island” and “an amazing job of recovering and rebuilding.”

Since Sandy, Chief Hoffman said that communications with the Monmouth County Office of Emergency Management [OEM] have improved.

“As far as OEM and the police department and town itself, we have all come together much better with communication when storms are coming,” he said. “I think we are prepared overall more just with equipment and knowledge and the information purposes; we get information out faster and include more people in the information.”

The mayor said that in the aftermath of the storm, the community really came together. Today, he says there are more people living in town year-round as opposed to just seasonal residents in the summer.

“I think more people are staying here in the winter, if they’re not going to Florida,” he said. “But, I think there’s more people in town now and taking advantage of their second home than before the storm.”

Mayor Curtis said that he credits the people of Bay Head for being “cooperative” and uniting to build the town back following Superstorm Sandy.



“The St. Paul’s United Methodist Church fed people for months, three meals a day. Our people at public works fed people that were the first responders like the police and fire people, the national guard. The fire house housed the national guard, I believe, up until Christmas time.”

