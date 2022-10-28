LAVALLETTE — A state-mandated ordinance was introduced at Monday night’s council meeting, “requiring that all rental properties show proof of appropriate liability insurance” registered with the town yearly.

The New Jersey Senate Bill 1368 was passed on Aug. 5 of this year, stated as “an act requiring liability insurance for business owners and rental unit owners…”

The ordinance states that the owner shall maintain liability insurance in an amount of no less than $500,000 and multi-family homes [fewer than four units] shall maintain liability insurance of no less than $300,000 for “combined property damage and bodily injury to or death of one or more persons in any one accident or occurrence.”

“It’s a mandated ordinance with the procedure we plan to use still unfolding. We do have some rental registration in place already, it’s not complete but it’s a start,” said Councilwoman Joanne Filippone.