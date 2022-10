The Manasquan Chamber is hosting a Halloween Festival this weekend from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Squan Plaza.

This year, the chamber also is doing a Halloween costume contest for kids ages 1 to 12. The contest will be at 1 p.m. A costume contest for dogs will be at 1:30 p.m.

There will also be pumpkin painting, face painting, live music and craft vendors.