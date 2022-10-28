BRIELLE — The Brielle Board of Education candidates participated in a community question-and-answer session on Monday night at Brielle Elementary School, responding to questions from residents covering everything from their reasons for running to the selection of a replacement for the school’s retiring superintendent, Christine Carlson.

According to moderator and former board of education member, Eliot Colon, this was the first Community Q&A of its kind.

“We have done a casual version of this before,” he said. “What we were striving for was something more structured and formal, particularly given the number of candidates running this year and the amount of community members who wanted to hear from the candidates. We wanted to give them all equal opportunity to speak about who they are and why they’re running.”

The room was full, with about 40 community members representing parents, teachers, former board of education members and other interested Brielle residents. Candidates present included all five of the individuals running for three open board positions – incumbents Kurt Becker and David D’Ambrosio, and newcomers Kelly Baldino, Jennifer Bard and Christin Walsh.

QUESTIONS + ANSWERS

A summary of the questions asked and answers provided is as follows:

Test Scores

One member of the community noted that the Department of Education recently released test scores, showing that students across the state are behind, a trend largely attributed to learning loss during the pandemic. He asked the board of education candidates how they think the district could have reacted differently to the challenges brought on by the pandemic to avoid learning loss in Brielle students.

Ms. Baldino shared that the board of education is meant to support the administration and their decisions. She noted each district did things differently but to the best of their abilities, and that Brielle was no different, with teachers quickly pivoting. She said in summary, “They kept teaching our kids to be as normal as possible. Everyone busted their butts and we figured it out. The most important part is what we’ll do going forward.”

Ms. Bard agreed that while each district approached things differently, they did it to the best of their ability. She was particularly happy to see the way that Brielle has been helping children reintegrate into a normal school environment and catch up on any learning loss that occurred.

Mr. Becker said he felt “it was a great reset.” He reminded everyone that Brielle received national recognition on network TV, including Fox News, for how it handled school during the pandemic and that he believes despite the need for ongoing support, “teachers and students are more resilient than we believe. I can’t believe we’ll have a lost generation. It will be tough, but I think we’ll do fine and our children will do fine if we continue to do the things we’ve found to work.”

“I voted against full virtual learning,” said Dr. D’Ambrosio. “I think it would have been an issue to go full time the way it was, but I thought it was going to be a long term problem.” He shared that he felt that the learning losses will follow the children through adulthood and the work needs to be done to support them.

When it came to her turn, Ms. Walsh wanted to take a look at the data from recent NJSLA testing to determine who “did it best” and what lessons could be learned for the future.

“Every district did it differently, there was no playbook,” said Ms. Walsh. “Did we do the right thing? I would have to analyze the data…Being in it and a part of it, I could say that there were a million things we could have done better, but it’s about how we learn from it.”

Choosing the New Superintendent

Brielle resident and former board of education member, Julia Barnes, shared that she had been on the board of education when they selected Mrs. Carlson as the Brielle Elementary School superintendent. She shared some of her own thinking, at the time, around what the district was looking for in a leader, and asked the candidates what qualities they had in mind for the next superintendent, whom they would be responsible for selecting due to Mrs. Carlson’s upcoming retirement.

All of the candidates agreed that they would be looking for someone who possesses similar qualities to Mrs. Carlson and who would continue to drive forward the culture she established during her career at Brielle Elementary School. Additionally, they all placed value on finding someone who is a good listener – someone who will listen to parents, community members and teachers with regards to their priorities and concerns.

Specifically, Ms. Baldino shared she would like to find someone who is a transparent communicator; Ms. Bard would prioritize someone who will support teachers and continue training them, especially in social-emotional learning (SEL); Mr. Becker shared that he’s looking for someone who can “nurture the children, faculty, staff and community”; Dr. D’Ambrosio said attention to detail, people skills and communication are his top priorities for the new superintendent; and Ms. Walsh would like to find someone who can be a great leader in a small district.

Strengths

One community member, who described herself as a taxpayer, teacher and former board of education president, shared that while she had no doubt from the bios and information provided in introductions by the candidates that they are all very strong in curriculum and programs but asked what other strengths they would bring to the board. She cited specific areas where board members need to be strong as finance, policy, negotiations, bidding, and matters concerning the buildings and grounds.

All candidates were able to relate these additional skills to the work they do outside of the school.

Ms. Baldino shared that in her role within the Neptune school district, she is responsible for overseeing her department’s $91M budget and that she has developed and communicated key policies to parents and the community.

Ms. Bard shared that she’s a good student. She is looking forward to learning everything there is about being a solid member of the board, and that she has great personal experience with fiscal responsibility.

Mr. Becker shared that he feels his perspective as a former member of the board would help him move seamlessly forward in the role. He also shared that personally, while he’s fiscally responsible, he’s mindful of the fact that “everyone moved here because of the school” and it takes money to support that.

“I’ve been on the finance committee for three years and am a small business owner so I know how to read financials,” said Dr. D’Ambrosio. He shared that while he knows it’s a balance, he feels strongly about being accountable to the community in spending taxpayer money.

Ms. Walsh noted that she has worked extensively with administrators and built budgets in her day-to-day work. She also understands the importance of professional development for teachers and is already enmeshed in sending district relationships.

Books

A community member expressed concerns over trends seen in other states of banning books. He asked if any candidates running had their eyes on removing or restricting books from the library or curriculum.

The answer from the candidates was a resounding “no.”

“No, there is no concern,” said Mr. Becker. “My biggest concern would be challenging our kids with more robust literature if we can get it. Particularly the sixth and seventh grade teachers are great at explaining what the children are reading and providing an opportunity to challenge or review materials, but no, we absolutely will not be restricting books.”

ELECTION DAY

All residents are reminded to vote for their candidates on Nov. 8, when they will be asked to select three of the five candidates running to fill seats on the Brielle School Board.