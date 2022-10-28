BRIELLE — At Monday’s borough council meeting, Borough Administrator Thomas Nolan presented the council with his annual report on best practices. Each year, the state assigns points to each local government regarding how well it is performing against a set of best practices.

Any municipality that scores below 20 points on the scale is no longer eligible for certain state funds. Mr. Nolan reported that Brielle sits very securely at 32.5 points.

“As a municipality governing body we are essentially running a small corporation and many of these best practices are related to the corporate accounting,” said Mr. Nolan. “It would be concerning if we were doing those incorrectly.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He was not concerned about Brielle’s ability to continue to meet and exceed expectations from the state.

He noted one area of improvement that the borough might consider as purchasing an electric vehicle and installing a charging station. The council members agreed this was something that they could look into at a future date, as many of the borough vehicles are relatively new.

[more_Brielle]

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.