The Jersey Shore Chamber of Commerce [JSCC] hosted their Second Annual Jersey Shore Women’s Conference on Oct. 19 & 20 at The Shore Club in Spring Lake. Women from all of New Jersey were in attendance for the two-day event. Speakers included Kia Floyd [above, center], Director of U.S. Public Policy for Meta, pictured here with Women’s Conference Chair Corinne McCann Trainor and JSCC Executive Director Evelyn Mars. Wall Township resident and NBC News Anchor Dara Brown was Master of Ceremonies [pictured below]. PHOTOS COURTESY OF ALL IS SHARP PHOTOGRAPHY

ADVERTISEMENT