SEA GIRT — Ten years have passed since Superstorm Sandy tore through the New Jersey coast, causing blackouts, flooding and downed trees throughout the borough.

“I remember that night with such strong winds and sheets of rain. I remember we were out of power for 10 days, I remember the kids had Halloween canceled and on top of all of this — a snow storm hit. It was a surreal time,” recalls Councilwoman Maria Richman.

Sea Girt Elementary School was closed for two weeks following the storm due to dangerous roadways and lack of power.

Following Sandy’s wrath, the borough’s boardwalk was rebuilt with hurricane strapping to reinforce protection from coastal storms, a process taking over a year to complete.

“We have built dunes and maintain them constantly to protect our infrastructure along the beach and the houses that border the beach,” said Ms. Richman, noting that she was impressed by the state of the dunes.

“Although Sea Girt was not left unscathed by the devastation of the storm, to the magnitude of many of our neighbors along the coast had been, we were met with remarkable challenges from a public safety and public service aspect,” said Council President Diane Anthony.

As a result of the storm, high water vehicle response readiness as well as resident notification has been improved and addressed.

“OEM, DPW and borough Public Safety Departments are constantly improving our operational plans for storm readiness and working so hard all the time to make sure the best emergency preparation plan is in place,” said Councilwoman Richman. “Council members sit in on many of these meetings and play an integral role in working with the residents and the borough staff.”

