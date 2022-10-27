Greater Goods Refillery is now open at 11 Parker Ave. Pictured at their grand opening last weekend are John Teza [from left], Laura Teza, Mayor Ed Donovan, Chamber of Commerce President Frank Calabrese, Andrea Schuett and Don Schuett. Greater Goods Refillery supplies nontoxic, sustainable home and personal care products, including package-free laundry detergents, soaps, cleaning products and hair care all in a “refillable” form. The shop has a large selection of sustainable swaps for day-to-day use such as bamboo products, unpaper towels, food storage and practical gifts, promoting that even small changes to daily habits can have a positive impact on the planet by reducing waste, and on the body by choosing organic, clean ingredients absent of chemicals and synthetic fragrances.

