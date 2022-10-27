AVON-BY-THE-SEA — Concerns about the commercial parking behind the Avon municipal building were aired during the mayor and commissioners meeting on Monday.

Mayor Edward Bonanno said some residents who have commercial vehicles cannot get a permit to park behind the building due to the way the current ordinance is written. It is also stated that some commercial vehicles cannot park along the streets of Avon.

To receive a permit to park behind the building, the vehicle registration has to reflect that the resident lives in Avon. However, some residents have their vehicle registration under a different address, such as a place of employment outside of Avon. Administrator Kerry McGuigan said, “For the ordinance, the business has to be registered to that property owner to that address. So, if you work for a company and get a company vehicle that does not meet the criteria where it can be on the street, the way the ordinance reads we can’t issue them a permit right now.”

