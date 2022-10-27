SEA GIRT — The beach in Sea Girt was among 76 locations targeted for the 37th annual Clean Ocean Action [COA] fall beach sweep.

Over 55 volunteers walked up and down the borough’s beaches to remove discarded single-use plastics and other litter from the sand. Statewide, over 3,500 volunteers gathered at coastal locations from Bergen to Cape May counties to remove harmful debris following the summer season.

Each cleanup location had a volunteer beach captain who was responsible for checking in volunteers, distributing data cards and gloves and educating participants about past beach clean-ups and ways that they can help out COA.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tim Vecchione, who served as Sea Girt’s beach captain, said that many volunteers found the borough’s beaches to generally be very clean even before the sweep.

Mr. Vecchione noted that bottle caps were the most common item found and that the two most unusual items were a seat cushion from a boat and a metal sign-post.

Micheal and Joe Tarigo served as the location’s junior beach captains.

“It was a great turnout. People are very sincere about keeping the beaches clean and they were very enthusiastic about going out and finding things,” said Mr. Vecchione.

Bryan Perry and Maria Richman represented the Sea Girt Council at the sweep.

Councilwoman Richman said that she saw a strong turnout of people of all ages coming together to participate in the beach sweep including girl scouts, residents and high school students partaking in community service.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

[sub_seagirt]

[more_CS]