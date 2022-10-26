BELMAR — The borough shade tree commission heard recommendations for what types of trees should be planted around the borough in the future from a NJ licensed tree expert who surveyed the town’s trees and compiled a report of the data at their Tuesday night meeting.

Kevin Scibilia, one of Monmouth County’s state-licensed tree experts, attended the meeting and delivered a presentation of the borough’s tree inventory to the commission.

“The purpose of this inventory was to find out what we have,” he said. “If you have a store and you don’t know what your inventory is, you’re not doing a good job running your store.”

The shade tree commission will use the inventory, along with the recommendations in Mr. Scibilia’s report to decide where they will plant future trees and what kinds of trees they will be.

The next shade tree commission meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 22 at 6 p.m.

