BRICK TOWNSHIP — The township council swore in their newest councilman, Derrick Ambrosino, at the Tuesday night meeting in order to replace former councilman Art Halloran, who announced his full retirement at the last council meeting.

Mr. Ambrosino has been a Brick resident for over 40 years, now raising his three children in the town with his wife. He has held managerial positions throughout his career in technology and software sales and previously served as a commissioner and treasurer for Brick Township Municipal Utility Authority [MUA].

He was nominated by Councilwoman Heather deJong of the same Democratic Party and was voted upon unanimously to replace Mr. Halloran.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mayor John Ducey led Mr. Ambrosino in the oath of office alongside the new councilman’s family, who came to show their support.

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Brick Township stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.