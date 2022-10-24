POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The 51st annual Ocean County Coin Club’s show held in the Ocean Fire Company #1 firehouse on Saturday featured coins from around the world, including some rare U.S. coins.

Some of the 18 participating dealers also sold paper money and casino chips.

Rare, antique coins found at dealer Matt Sulikowski’s stand at the ranged in price from $2.50 to $32.

“Everyone has a specialty,” Ocean County Coin Club President Dennis Berube said.

A “Young Numismatist” exhibit was tucked into the left-hand corner of the firehouse, displaying the collections of children aged six to 17. The program, ran by director Jeff Thompson, usually has five to ten participants.

The Ocean County Coin Club was established in May 1970 in Lakehurst. Mr. Berube noted that the club’s logo features the Hindenburg, which crashed in Lakehurst.

The club meets on the third Thursday of each month at the Ocean Fire Company #1 firehouse. Meetings begin at 7:30 p.m. and typically last about an hour and 15 minutes. Mr. Berube said that about 40 to 50 members are in attendance for each meeting.

