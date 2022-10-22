BELMAR — A shooting at the Belmar Motor Lodge on Friday afternoon is under investigation by police and investigators from the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s office.

According to Chris Swendeman, a public information officer for the prosecutor’s office, the incident left a woman with non-fatal injuries.

Belmar police responded to the Belmar Motor Lodge following reports of gunfire at about 1 p.m. on Friday and discovered the woman with a single gunshot wound to her lower body.

The victim, whose identify was not released, was taken to nearby hospital.

Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to contact Det. Brian Migliorisi of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office at 800-533-7443.

