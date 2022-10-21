WALL – The Wall football team will host Manalapan tonight in what could be the final home game of the season for the Crimson Knights.

Wall goes into the game with a record of 0-6 and has been eliminated from playoff contention. The Crimson Knights are expected to play a consolation game next week.

The Braves come into the game with a 3-5 record and lost their last game 17-14 to Marlboro.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wall is coming off a 17-0 loss to Colts Neck.

It is homecoming game for the Crimson Knights and also a sport of homecoming for Wall head coach Ed Gurrieri, who coached at Manalapan for several years before becoming the Crimson Knights head coach.

Manasquan heads to Monmouth Regional

The Manasquan football team will play at Monmouth at noon on Saturday. The Warriors are 3-3 this season and have won three games in a row.

The Warriors are coming off a 34-13 win over Shore Regional.