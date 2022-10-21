WALL TOWNSHIP — A former employee is suing Wall Township, alleging that “sex-based inappropriate comments” were made to her, as well as in her presence, by Township Business Administrator Jeff Bertrand.

A legal complaint filed by former assistant township administrator Kathleen Kohri in District Court on Oct. 7 makes a Title VII sexual discrimination claim against the township.

The filing contends that until Ms. Kohri’s last day of employment, Mr. Betrand routinely made inappropriate comments “often of a sexual nature” in her presence or “to her directly.”

Mr. Bertrand declined to comment on Friday. Efforts to obtain comment from other individuals named in the complaint have thus far been unsuccessful. Updates will be provided when warranted.

The complaint states that Sean Kean, the Wall Township attorney and a New Jersey State Assemblyman [R-30] contacted Ms. Kohri about complaints she made to him regarding Mr. Bertrand and asked for details in “about late 2017 or early 2018.”

It states that on Nov. 27, 2019, Mr. Kean reported that he had completed his investigation of Ms. Kohri’s complaints and concluded that while Mr. Bertrand had engaged in inappropriate behavior, “nothing illegal occurred.”

Ms. Kohri alleges that once Mr. Bertrand learned of her complaints, he treated her differently, creating a hostile working environment. The treatment allegedly included her exclusion from meetings and decision-making, as well as direct supervision of her subordinates by Mr. Bertrand on official matters that should have been directed to her.

The complaint also alleges that Ms. Kohri was verbally abused in a December 2019 meeting with Mayor Kevin Orender, Mr. Bertrand, Mr. Kean and township committeeman Timothy Farrell at which she was told the salary level promised her by Mr. Bertand would not be honored.

The complaint states that Ms. Kohri, who had worked for the township as an assistant administrator since 2004, resigned effective July 9, 2021, due to the “hostile work environment.”

Ms. Korhi, who is represented by Katherine C. Oeltjen of Console Mattiacci Law LLC, seeks damages, including economic loss, compensatory and punitive damages, costs and attorney’s fees and all other relief that the court may deem appropriate.

