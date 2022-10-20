WALL TOWNSHIP –Two parents of a toddler, who survived an overdose on suspected opioids in their family home in Wall Township, were charged with Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced on Wednesday.

The Wall Township parents, Sharek White, 46, and Alexis Mistretta, 37, were charged with one count of second-degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child, According to the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s press release.

The toddler, nearly two years of age, was found unresponsive by Wall Township Police Monday night, Oct. 18, at the 1100 block of 17th Avenue after receiving a call of a suspected overdose, according to the press release.

The report states that lifesaving efforts were already in progress when police arrived before the child was rushed to a local hospital, where she is alert and currently being monitored.

“The child is believed to have been playing with items that had been exposed to opioid narcotics,” according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s office.

The couple being charged is currently held at the Monmouth County Correctional Institution [MCCI] pending a detention hearing on October 24, 2022, before Monmouth County Superior Court Judge Paul X. Escandon.

The case is assigned to Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutor Danielle Zanzuccki, Director of the MCPO Special Victims Bureau.

The case is a joint investigation with the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office and the Wall Township Police Department. If anyone has any information regarding this case, please contact

Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Jose I. Rodriguez at 800-533-7443 or Wall Township Police Detective Ty Hughes at 732-449-4500, ext. 1191.

