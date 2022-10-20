BRICK TOWNSHIP — The application for Temple Beth Or relocation to Pier Avenue was denied by the Brick Zoning Board of Adjustment in a 4-2 vote on Wednesday night, falling short of the five votes required for approval.

The application, which had remained a contentious proposal within the Brick community, asked for Temple Beth Or to be relocated from its previous location on Van Zile Road to the site of a former funeral home at 109 Pier Avenue.

The proposal, which had been presented by attorney John Jackson, failed to meet the parking standards, in which the township ordinance requires the number of spaces to be based on a one-to-four ratio of parking spaces to seats set to be inside the building.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prior to the final vote, Mr. Jackson issued a closing statement in which he argued that the use of the lot as a house of worship calls for special considerations, referencing the conditional use criteria that they failed to meet, including the required minimum lot area, the minimum lot width and, most notably, parking.

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Brick Township stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.