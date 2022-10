MANASQUAN — The Manasquan Board of Education meeting started half-an hour early Tuesday, Oct. 18 to kick off the night with a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new field house.

Superintendent Frank Kasyan called being in the field house “surreal” and thanked those who assisted in the process of the opening, including members of the board, the mayor and council, the planning board, the recreation department and architects and contractors on the project.