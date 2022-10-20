SEA GIRT — The Sea Girt Council was invited to attend the New Jersey national guard military review led by Gov. Phil Murphy, commander in chief of the state’s National Guard and brigadier general Lisa Hou, D.O. the adjunct general on Sunday, Oct. 16 at the National Guard Training Center.

“Sunday was a picture-perfect day that was highlighted with patriotic music, heartwarming speeches, a powerful 19-gun salute and exciting flyovers,” said Councilwoman Maria Richman. “I’m so impressed with the brave men and women of the national guard and would like to express how grateful we are for their service. It was a wonderful event and I felt honored that the Sea Girt Council was invited.”

The ceremony, a military tradition dating back to the revolutionary war, allows the governor, as commander in chief of the state militia, the opportunity to review the soldiers, and airmen of the New Jersey National Guard.

The event began with a 19-gun howitzer salute. The joint color guard presented the flags while the 63rd Army band played the national anthem.

There was a flyover by F-16 fighting falcon’s of the 177th fighter wing.

Several awards were presented, including a distinguished service medal to Brigadier General Timothy McLaughlin from the New Jersey Army, National Guard, legion of merit, was given to Colonel Derek Routt of the New Jersey Air National Guard, as well as command sergeant major Thomas Alexander of the New Jersey Army National Guard.

The order of military medical merit was given to Sergeant Major Stephen Cosmanic of the New Jersey army national guard.

