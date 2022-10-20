BAY HEAD — The borough planning board voted Wednesday to appeal a superior court judge’s decision to approve Atlantic Pier Company’s development plans for a shopping center and apartments on the shores of Twilight Lake and Scow Ditch.

The action was taken after the board emerged from an executive session during its Oct. 19 meeting

The planning board began review of Atlantic Pier Company’s proposal plans for “Bay Head Shopper’s Village,” a large mixed-use retail-residential complex of shops, a restaurant and 6 apartments in October 2020. The proposal came after the planning board had already approved two earlier similar site plans between 2015 and 2018.

ADVERTISEMENT

In July 2021, the planning board unanimously rejected the third plan, which prompted Atlantic Pier Company to appeal the decision and Ocean County Judge Marlene Lynch Ford ruled in their favor earlier this month on Oct. 11.

After several residents gave comments encouraging the planning board to appeal Judge Ford’s decision, they went into an executive session to discuss. When they returned, they put it to a vote.

With the motion passing, board attorney Steven A. Zabarsky said that he will “take the appropriate actions.”

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Bay Head stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.