MANASQUAN — Gina Lupi and friends had a theater company at the Strand in Lakewood 10 years ago. But when they found it difficult to build an audience there, they decided to approach the Algonquin Arts Theatre in Manasquan.

“They said, ‘Yeah, we’ll give you a try,’” Ms. Lupi recalled. “So ‘Man of La Mancha’ was really the first show that we were able to produce on the Algonquin stage.”

The rest was history: The 2011 production of “Man of La Mancha” in Manasquan led Ms. Lupi to become extremely involved with the Algonquin Theatre, where she has since directed “Amadeus,” “Rent” and “Starting Here Starting Now,” among many productions. She has also worked as a stage manager and an actor there.

Now, Ms. Lupi is returning to direct the same show where it all started.

The 2011 Algonquin Arts Theatre production of “Man of La Mancha” claimed high praise from critics and audiences. This week, the theater brought back the creative team, designers and 85 percent of the cast to recreate the success.

“It was very special because there were six or seven of us on the board of directors of this theater company,” Ms. Lupi said. “But two of them were very dear friends of mine and they’ve since passed. So when this rolled around again, the title just came up and nobody was really thinking, ‘Oh, we did it 10 years ago,’ because there’s so many new people here.”

Ms. Lupi was asked to direct.

“And I said, I have to do ‘La Mancha’. I feel like I had to honor my friends… It’s just a very special piece for us because it was the first opportunity for us to take the stage and prove ourselves, and led to us becoming a major part of the Algonquin Theatre,” she said.

The show will run through Sunday, Oct. 23. Tickets start at $26 and can be purchased at www.algonquinarts.org, by calling 732-528-9211 or by visiting the box office at 60 Abe Voorhees Drive, Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

As of Wednesday afternoon, tickets remained available for performances on Friday and Saturday, though Sunday was nearly sold out.

The production includes some new actors, which led to some changes from the 2011 production.

“They’re not necessarily the same type of actor as I had the last time, so I’ve made adjustments to work for that particular actor,” Ms. Lupi said. “I don’t expect a carbon copy performance. The newer actors bring something new to it, which is nice.”

Two of the three leads are new: Aldonza, is performed by Cindy Chait, and the supporting male, Sancho Panza, is performed by Brendan Flanagan.

Ms. Lupi worked with Ms. Chait in a production that was shut down prior to its opening due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“So it was nice to offer the opportunity to come and offer her the opportunity to come and do this piece… I had to find somebody who not only had the vocal chops, but the acting chops… It’s special to have her in the show.”

“As far as [Brendan Flanagan], he’s kind of a fixture in all our shows… whatever we’ve asked him to do, he’ll do… He’s the quintessential comedic actor, and this role really features his comedic and singing talents.”

But returning actors have changed, too.

Jan Topoleski is reprising his lead role as Don Quixote/Cervantes. He was last seen as Salieri in “Amadeus,” and is the scenic and sound designer for the current show. This is actually the third time he and Ms. Lupi have done the show together, the first being several years prior to the first at Algonquin. She considers this one of his best performances out of a long list of acting credits.

“He’s just an amazing actor, and again, in 10 years, there’s that maturity and a little bit more depth to his performance that comes with as he’s aged, and he’s performed different roles and has just grown as an actor. He’s brought all these different elements into the show.”

One actor, Joseph Ficarra, is returning to his role as The Duke that first brought him to Algonquin. Nowadays, he also can usually be found in the back of the house as a production manager, producer and prop designer, in addition to his role in “Man of La Mancha.”

“Back 10 years ago, he was a kid in his 30s and he played this role and I go back and I look at the videotape from then, and I look at what he’s doing now and it’s amazing to see what 10 years of experience has brought him.”

Some changes to blocking were made to accommodate older actors.

“I like to think that nothing changes. I don’t feel different, but I know I’m 10 years older.”

Ms. Lupi said costumes and set design were attempted to be mostly the same as 10 years ago, to honor that original production.

“I think every new person that’s come in has helped us breathe new life into it, while we also honor the past production and honor, this piece that was so special to us because it was something that we created as a bunch of friends, and artists.”

In addition to the cast mentioned above, the cast includes David J. Fretz as Innkeeper/Governor, Gary Alan Powell as Padre, Dorothy Shaffer as Antonia, Nancy Bembridge as Housekeeper, Karen Ficarra as Maria, Sean Dickinson as Anselmo, Matthew Johnson as Pedro/Moor, Martin Cordero as Captain of The Inquisition, Darren DeAngelo as Knight of the Mirror Attendant/Guard, Reilly Shimko as Moor & Horse Dancer, RJ Vanderbrouck as Mulateer/Horse Dancer/Man of the Inquisition, Andrew Brennan as Knight of the Mirror Attendant/Guard, Terree Goble as Florinda, and Neko Andrejack as Guard.

The Man of La Mancha full creative team includes; Gina Lupi, director; Kathleen Pearlberg, choreographer; Robert Sammond, musical director; Bethany Pedersen, rehearsal stage manager; Rachel Krupnick, production stage manager; Tina Wasielewski, costume design; Jan Topoleski, scenic and sound design; Roman Klima, lighting design; Joe and Karen Ficarra, prop design; and Joseph Ficarra, producer.