WALL TOWNSHIP — Peter Righi, a lifelong educator and resident of Fair Haven, NJ, now serves as the acting principal of Wall High School, replacing interim principal and current district superintendent Tracy Handerhan, following his hiring at the Oct. 18 school board meeting.

The BOE unanimously approved Mr. Righi’s appointment at a per diem rate of $650 through June 30th, 2023.

Mr. Righi greeted the WTPS community for the first time, stating, “I met the board a little earlier, but it’s a pleasure meeting you, and if you have high school-aged youngsters, please, my door’s always open. I really am coming in a little late in the year, as you know. A high school principal really needs to know just about everything about your kids and the kids in the school and their activities.”

According to Ms. Handerhan, WTPS had 15 applications for the job, but only three met the district’s criteria, noting that Mr. Righi stood out for his roughly 46 years serving various roles from English teacher to Superintendent.

Ms. Handerhan and Mr. Righi previously worked together in the Rumson Fair Haven Regional school district. She stated that Mr. Righi pushed her to pursue the role of superintendent in the first place, adding a first-hand account of the new WHS principal.

“I would like to note that I have worked with Dr. Righi for several years in both the Rumson Fair Haven Regional High School District and Manchester Township High School. Dr. Righi and I have collaborated on many, many, many, and I probably can throw a couple more in there, educational endeavors. Throughout our years together, I have been witness to his endless dedication to the students in his care and to his commitment to building capacity among his staff. I have also benefited personally from his mentorship and encouragement throughout the years,” said Ms. Handerhan.

