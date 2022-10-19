WALL TOWNSHIP — The review of an application by ASP Wall LLC to build six warehouses at Belmar Boulevard and Birdsall Road has been tabled to Nov. 21, when an opposing party will present witnesses to cross-examine the developer.

ASP Wall’s application proposes to construct the warehouses on a 43-acre plot located at 5165 Belmar Blvd., currently in the borough’s GI-5 General Industrial District, where warehouses are a conditional use.

The application is opposed by Wall Herald Corp, which owns the Monmouth County Executive Airport on Route 34, located south of the property.

Sean Delany, principal at Bowman Consulting, presented the changes to the planning board Monday night.

ASP Wall’s revisions to the site plan since the last presentation to the Planning Board in March include revisions suggested by board professionals, NJDOT, the Federal Aviation Administration [FAA] and the Wall Township Bureau of Fire Prevention. The revisions include a change of the emergency access road around the perimeter of the site and warehouse building heights.

“We had some extensive conversations with Michael Clayton of the Borough of Fire Prevention regarding the emergency access road, particularly between buildings four and five that run through the airport safety zone,” said Mr. Delany.

The warehouses, called “buildings four and five,” are located at the southern end of the 43-acre property. Previous iterations of plans had the emergency access road hugging the access driveway through the site.

“It was agreed to relocate the road to the perimeter of the eastern and southern portions of the site to separate the access road as far from the main access drive into the site as feasible,” said Mr. Delany.

According to Mr. Delany, the emergency access road is separated from the main access road to avoid the possibility of having both routes disabled in a time of emergency.

In addition, he stated that there are two access points where a dirt road from adjacent properties comes onto the subject property that will remain unchanged.

“So we’ve realigned our emergency access to connect to the property line to maintain those access points as currently allowed. In addition, the Fire Bureau of Fire Prevention asked that the road be increased from 20 to 25 feet and that the road be changed from a grass paved roadway to an impervious paved surface. And we have done that on the plans,” added Mr. Delany.

Mathew Dolan, an attorney representing Wall Herald Corp, which owns the Monmouth County Executive Airport on Route 34, located south of the property, is planning on bringing witnesses to the Nov. 24 Planning Board meeting to cross-examine ASP Wall.

