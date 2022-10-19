SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS — Michele Degnan-Spang has been named as the newest member of the Spring Lake Heights borough council.

Ms. Degnan-Spang was sworn in at the Monday, Oct. 17 meeting, taking the seat of Peter Gallo, who resigned due to health issues.

She has resided in Spring Lake Heights for 24 years with her husband Tom and two daughters Emma and Maeve, both who are currently in college. Ms. Degnan-Sprang said she feels fortunate to have been able to raise her family in Spring Lake Heights.

The new councilwoman had previously served on the Spring Lake Heights Board of Education from 2010 to 2019, serving as board president from 2017 to 2019.

Professionally, Ms. Degnan-Spang works for Jersey Mike’s Franchise Systems in Manasquan as a senior media buyer.

