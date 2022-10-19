BRADLEY BEACH — Councilman Tim Sexsmith criticized the Shade Tree Committee in a Facebook post on Sunday after receiving a notice of violation from the borough regarding a tree on his property planting strip that was flagged for removal.

The violation, which the borough’s Code Enforcement issued, derives from a recent tree inventory conducted by Shelterwood Forest Managers LLC in June, which the borough hired for $15,000 through grants under the recommendation of the Shade Tree Commission.

According to the inventory, 18 trees out of 1,168 total trees in the borough are flagged as “red,” meaning immediate removal is warranted. One of these “red” marked trees is on Mr. Sexsmith’s property’s planting strip.

In a Facebook post that Mr. Sexsmith states that the Shade Tree Committee is overstepping its role.

“The notice sent at the behest of unelected and unaccountable members of the Shade Tree Commission directs me to spend thousands of my hard-earned dollars to remove a tree from my planting strip that they have deemed as ‘In need of removal.’ Per the notice, if I fail to remove the tree in a timely fashion, the borough can and will issue me a summons and take me to court,” Mr. Sexsmith stated in his post.

Specifically, Mr. Sexsmith criticized Councilmen Al Gubitosi and John Weber for a “poorly crafted” ordinance that awards the Shade Tree Committee with certain authorities.

The ordinance in question, 2020-9, adopted unanimously by the council on May 26, 2020, enables the Shade Tree Committee, in part, to take responsibility for developing a long-term plan to plant and maintain trees on borough properties and rights-of-way [planting strips].

The ordinance also gives the Shade Tree Commission the responsibility to develop and recommend tree removal standards for trees located on private property. It also grants authority to review permit applications for tree removal from private property.

“Our code department has to issue violations that the Shade Tree Commission finds to be a violation through their inventory. There was never a policy or procedure written up regarding what happens if people have trees that have to be taken down,” said business administrator, Kim Humphrey.

According to Ms. Humphrey, if an individual doesn’t address the notice of violation within the time period allotted, the code department will issue a summons and that person will need to appear in municipal court.

Mr. Sexsmith voted in favor of Ordinance 2020-9 at the May 26, 2020, meeting but now says he believes it was the wrong decision.

