SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS — The Spring Lake Heights Board of Education gave NJSLA testing results at the Oct. 17 meeting.

Superintendent John Spalthoff led the presentation of the NJSLA test results, reminding everyone that NJSLA testing for Spring Lake Heights was not held in 2019, 2020 or 2021.

He said, “Administratively when we look at these results, we aren’t putting a lot of emphasis or weight on them just yet.”

Mr. Spalthoff said to the board that he believed it is not fair as a school or an administrative team to put a lot of weight on the staff for testing the students have not done in three years.

“Being a small school, it makes it interesting because you aren’t allowed to report at this meeting on any subgroups with less than 10 kids. For example, a fourth grade special education subgroup in a grade where you only have 40 students, you are going to have a subgroup of less than 10 kids,” said Superintendent Spalthoff.

