BELMAR — Mayor Mark Walsifer, the borough council and Belmar Police Chief Tina Scott on Tuesday discussed plans for ordinances that would put “no-gun” zones in place around town.

The planning follows the U.S. Supreme Court ‘s 6-3 decision striking down a New York state law that restricted who could carry a concealed weapon in public places.

The ruling in the case New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen in June also invalidated carrying laws in New Jersey and four other states: California, Hawaii, Maryland and Massachusetts, each of which required residents applying for concealed carry permits to have a justifiable reason or need to carry a concealed weapon.

Chief Scott said she met with borough attorney Patrick Vargas, Detective Captain Michael Campbell and Detective Philip Bohrman to discuss actions before the summer season.

“What we’re trying to is get a little ahead of it for next summer and that is, have areas in town where there will be a no-gun zone, such as restaurants that serve alcohol, parks, recreation areas and stuff like that so we can have a little bit more control on what’s out there and what we’re walking into,” Chief Scott said.

Mr. Vargas said that the New Jersey state legislature has not yet, but is planning to impose certain additional restrictions to where weapons can and cannot be carried.

“Because there is nothing in place, we’re just trying to be a little preemptive here and just make sure that we’re not violating anybody’s second amendment right with the carry law while also maintaining the safety of the residents of Belmar,” he said.

Councilman Tom Brennan brought up the beach as a possible place where a no-gun zone may be warranted and said that he thinks moving forward is definitely the right thing to do.

“I can’t tell you how happy I am to hear that we’re going to get ahead of it. I thought we were going to have to wait and see what Trenton would do and then see what would happen in court,” he said.

Mayor Walsifer said that any action taken will be completely legal and is to make sure that “residents are fully safe.”

