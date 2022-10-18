BELMAR — After revisions requested by the planning board, the borough council Tuesday night adopted an ordinance that updates development regulations concerning lot coverage, drainage standards and parking locations.

Ordinance No. 2022-14, “total lot coverage” includes “50% of all Permeable Interlocking Concrete Pavement Systems, stone, or gravel surface area for driveway or parking of automobiles.” Previously, the borough code definition included all stone or gravel surface area. Both versions exclude the use of stone in landscape plantings or gardens.

The ordinance also makes it so unroofed boardwalk-type decks that allow for some stormwater to drain through will be calculated under borough code as 50 percent impervious only if the surface beneath the deck is at least 12 inches thick.

In regard to parking location, the revised ordinance includes an exception that allows a parking area to be in a front yard, in the case of “single-family and two-family residential units with a conforming driveway.”

“We introduced it and then made revisions after the planning board reviewed it,” said borough municipal clerk April Claudio. “They reviewed the ordinance last night and were happy that the mayor and council made the changes that they requested.”

The next mayor and council meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 6:30 p.m.

