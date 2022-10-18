BRICK TOWNSHIP — The planning board held a special meeting on Monday night to hear from a third-party planner and complete the questioning of a third-party engineer on the proposed 59-home housing development to be built in Breton Woods.

The applicant, D.R. Horton, is a Delaware-based home-construction company that is in the process of purchasing the property from the Church of the Visitation. The property is located at 443 Laurel Ave., Block 646, Lot 21. The hearing is set to continue on Dec. 12.

Geoffrey M. Goll, the third-party planner witness called upon by environmental organization Save Barnegat Bay to testify on the proposal, completed his testimony from the previous hearing in September. He was subjected to cross-examination from the applicant’s attorney, John Giunco, as well as the public in attendance.

Mr. Goll had previously issued a report commenting on the use of porous pavement and five stormwater infiltration basins, saying in his report that “the use of pervious asphalt [porous pavement] for the entire proposed subdivision, is both not in compliance with the RSIS [Residential Site Improvement Standards] for pavement requirements for roads and would also be a significant and extraordinary maintenance impact to the township.”

