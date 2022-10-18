SEA GIRT — The Sea Girt Council has reached an agreement with Verizon to remove the 5G tower that was installed at the eastern end of Neptune Place.

The monopole, installed by Verizon in August, was not yet operational, according to Councilman Tom Downey.

An original contract with Verizon for 5G installation within Right of Ways was approved in 2016 by the Mayor and Council and the Neptune/Morven 5G monopole was approved under Administrator Lorraine Carafa, according to Councilman Downey.

“The permits were filed, then they just put the pole up without really a lot of information to the town,” said Councilman Downey, adding, “A lot of people did not realize it was going up.”

Borough Administrator James Gant contacted Verizon to remove the structure.

Through discussions with Verizon, it has been agreed upon that the monopole will be removed along with the concrete footing and ground equipment.

There will be an effort to relocate the existing streetlight on a new utility pole and to affix the 5G nodes to that same pole in line with the other four 5G small cell sites in the borough.

“The entire Sea Girt Counsel, Mayor and town administration is happy with the outcome,” said Councilman Downey, who noted that Verizon was “very receptive” to the borough’s request.

