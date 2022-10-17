BELMAR — The borough planning board reviewed a revised version of an ordinance that updates development regulations regarding lot coverage, drainage standards and parking locations at their Monday, Oct. 17 meeting.

According to the revised ordinance, Ordinance No. 2022-14, “total lot coverage” includes “50% of all Permeable Interlocking Concrete Pavement Systems, stone, or gravel surface area for driveway or parking of automobiles.” Previously, the borough code definition included all stone or gravel surface area. Both versions exclude the use of stone in landscape plantings or gardens.

The ordinance also makes it so unroofed boardwalk-type decks that allow for some stormwater to drain through will be calculated under borough code as 50 percent impervious only if the surface beneath the deck is at least 12 inches thick.

ADVERTISEMENT

In regard to parking location, the revised ordinance includes an exception that allows a parking area to be in a front yard, in the case of “single-family and two-family residential units with a conforming driveway.”

Board Attorney Douglas Kovats said that this was a “teaching moment” for them to make the changes.

“We also sent some comments about it to the mayor and council. The mayor and council obviously took those comments into consideration,” he said. “So sometimes people wonder if people hear us, they do and not only that they took into consideration everything we made recommendations for.”

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Belmar stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.