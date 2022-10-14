Wall takes on Colts Neck

The Crimson Knights will be looking for their first win of the season tonight when they host Colts Neck.

Wall is coming off a loss to Donovan Catholic. The Cougars are 5-1 this season and are coming off their biggest win of the season a 21-13 victory against Howell.

The Rebels defeated the Crimson Knights 24-14 two weeks ago.

Colts Neck will be the first team Wall has faced this season that is a run-heavy team. The Cougars have only attempted 14 passes all season.

Wall defeated Colts Neck 35-6 last season.

Warriors take on Blue Devils

Manasquan will host Shore Regional, 1 p.m. Saturday at Vic Kubu Warrior Field.

The Warriors are coming off a 35-14 win over Holmdel and have won two games in a row with a record of 2-3.

The Blue Devils are 5-1 this season and are coming off a 35-7 win over Point Pleasant Beach.

Manasquan defeated Shore Regional 21-14 last season.