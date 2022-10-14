SEA GIRT — Council President Diane Anthony responded Tuesday to the planning board’s resolution of opposition to a second platform tennis court in Crescent Park. The project has been approved by the borough council.

During the Oct. 12 borough council meeting at Sea Girt Elementary School, Ms. Anthony said, “The relationship of the Sea Girt Council and Sea Girt Planning Board has historically been of mutual respect, mutual trust and with the appreciation and understanding of their roles in the community.”

“The expressed opinion of the Sea Girt Planning Board members to pass the two- part, non-binding resolution, has not changed … the productive discussions that will continue to exist between these two meaningful and important Sea Girt entities.”

For the second time in three months, the Planning and Zoning Board took a vote opposing an additional paddle court in Crescent Park, contending that it is not in line with the borough’s 2018 Master Plan during its meeting held on Sept. 21.

Council President Anthony said that although she was disappointed with the decision of the planning board members addressing their opinions, she appreciated the “healthy debate” and discussion that took place at the meeting.

Board chairman Norman Hall in September said that the second vote was necessary to finalize a draft of the resolution, which was intended to be responsive to a “courtesy” presentation of plans for the paddle court.

