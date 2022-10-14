BRADLEY BEACH — Superior Court Judge Lisa Thornton on Thursday issued a permanent injunction preventing the Bradley Beach borough council from holding closed or executive session meetings with third parties” that would violate state Open Public Meetings law.

The ruling came in a lawsuit filed by Thomas Coan, a resident who is also a frequent critic of the municipal government.

The action stems from a borough council meeting on Oct. 12, 2021, when the published agenda stated that the council would “hold an ‘Executive Session to discuss an attorney client Privilege Matter.'”

Subsequent court proceedings determined that the borough did not meet on an attorney-client privileged matter and instead met with representatives from New Jersey American Water [NJAW] regarding the possible “sale of the borough’s Sewer Utility.”

Later, the council held a public meeting on Nov. 9, 2021, whose published agenda listed an “Executive Session to discuss an attorney client privilege matter.” That session, however, turned out to be a meeting with a representative of Highwood Development and Holdings and InSite Engineering on the possible sale of public property.

