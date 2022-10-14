WALL TOWNSHIP — The Dream Factory of the Jersey Shore has announced an all-expense paid trip for a girl recovering from a recent bone marrow transplant at Allaire Care in Wall.

Six-year-old Emily Tomalesky was joined by friends and family for a party at Allaire Care, although she did not know what to expect from the event. It was there that members of the Dream Factory revealed to Emily and her family that they would be going to Disney World and Give the Kids the World Village in Florida at no cost to them.

It was a moment of celebration for a family that has done its best to stay strong for Emily, who suffers from Fanconi anemia. She is continuing to recover from recent treatment and has had to stay relatively isolated from other people since she was released from the hospital in June, according to her mother.

ADVERTISEMENT

“She has remained cheerful and spunky and does not fully understand the hard road ahead. We are so thankful to be able to bring a little bit of relaxation and happiness to her life with this gift,” said Kathy Tomalesky, Emily’s mom.

To support the Dream Factory of the Jersey Shore in their mission to bring positivity into the families of critically ill children, go to dreamsjerseyshore.com

More information on Fanconi anemia and a way to donate to research into the genetic disorder can be found at fanconi.org.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Wall Township stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.