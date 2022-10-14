AVON-BY-THE-SEA — The bidding process for the Avon Pavilion food concession is planned for mid-November, borough officials said this week.

Robert and Michelle Fishman, the previous owners of the restaurant, announced in a Facebook post on Sept. 26 that they will not be renewing their lease after 33 years.

The borough held a special meeting on Oct. 6 to discuss matters involving the purchase, lease or acquisition of the property. No legal action was taken from this meeting, official said.

