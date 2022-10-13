BRIELLE – A planning board hearing on a proposal by Brielle Shores, Inc. to subdivide two lots on Tamarack Drive to create five lots, plus a utility lot for a drainage basin, was cut short Tuesday after it was determined that the applicant needed to submit additional paperwork.

Board members did, however, engage in extensive questioning of the application.

The hearing was packed with concerned members of the community but the opportunity for public comment on the application must now wait until Nov. 8, when the board is scheduled to take up the matter again. Announcement of the delay drew shouts of disapproval from the crowd.

ADVERTISEMENT

Louie Mettler, a resident who said she would be dramatically impacted by the proposal, complained that the hearing has now been delayed three times, and she and her husband will be away and unable to attend on Nov. 8.

Others agreed, with one resident noting that many people in the area leave Brielle this time of year to winter in Florida.

When the hearing resumes, further discussion is expected on an argument by Brielle Shores attorney, Keith Henderson that a lot size variance for the drainage basin lot is unnecessary because the lot will not be developed for any other purpose.

The proposed lot is roughly 500 square feet short of the area requirements and 57.1 feet short of the depth requirement.

Borough attorney David Clark, borough attorney, disagreed, stating that regardless of use, the lot must conform with borough code.

A major focus of the hearing centered around the proposed drainage basin that would service the five new homes, as well as the surrounding neighborhood. The basin, according to Mr. Rathjen’s professional engineer and planner, Chuck Lindstrom, was engineered to accommodate water in excess of levels expected from a 100 year storm.

The run-off would spill onto Route 70 and be carried via drainage pipes, installed by Mr. Rathjen for an earlier development project, out to the Manasquan River. The homeowners of the proposed five properties would be responsible for the upkeep of the basin via a Homeowners Association (HOA).

Councilman Frank Garuzzo and planning board member Jim Stenson voiced concerns about the upkeep of the basin, including fence maintenance and preventing it from becoming a breeding ground for mosquitoes. When pressed, the lawyer for Brielle Shores, Inc., said that the failsafe, should the HOA not maintain the basin, was for the borough to step in to do so.

“Two major concerns I have with this are the lot coverage and the problems we’ve seen crop up with the existing drainage basin on Tamarack,” said Karen Brisben, planning board member. “The proposal currently cites the homes will have 4.4 to 11 percent lot coverage but we do allow 20 percent so there’s nothing stopping someone from putting in a larger house, which will affect the storm water.

“We had a problem with the basin on South Tamarack – some call it Lake Arlene – with the fence falling apart and no one taking care of it. The woman who lives right next door called the town because she has a small child and is worried about it wandering in and drowning. Code enforcement was sent out. Mr. Rathjen said it’s not his, it falls on the HOA for that neighborhood, but the residents of that area say there is no HOA.”

The lawyer said that there was meant to be an HOA in the deed, however Ms. Brisbane said she had looked into the deeds for the homes on South Tamarack and found there was never an HOA established for the area.

Corinne Trainor, chairwoman of the board, voiced her concerns over how the developer planned to guarantee adequate insurance and solvency from homeowners responsible for the basin.

Mr. Henderson said, “if people go under they go under. I don’t know what bonds are available for this kind of thing. If the whole development fails, the town has the opportunity to take it over.”

Mr. Clark requested that a plan be submitted in writing that would prove HOA membership would be required of the homeowners and that they were responsible for the drainage basin.

After the meeting, residents currently living in the area said they were concerned about the ability of an HOA of five people to upkeep the basin. Additionally, they were concerned about the fact that the storm water calculations are based on the existence of a 50 foot tree save between the homes and Route 70,

“We live right parallel to the development, which is probably where three of the new driveways will drain off to,” said Mrs. Mettler. “We have had so much flooding from the streets that we had to put in French drains, which did some good, and then we put in about $10,000 worth of trees to absorb even more of the moisture.

“That’s only part of what we’re here for tonight,” she added. “Putting five lots in that area is just overdeveloping the area.”

Several residents echoed this concern. In presentation of the proposal before the board, Mr. Henderson and Mr. Lindstrom noted that the planned homes would be kept in the style of the neighborhood, and that Mr. Rathjen had even advocated for Brielle Borough council to change the zoning from townhouses to single-family residential in 2019.

At the meeting where the zoning was decided, council members stated that they didn’t know of any plans to develop the land, but that if it was, single-family homes made sense for the area. Residents at the 2019 meeting had the same concerns as they did at Tuesday’s meeting – increased traffic, road noise from Route 70 and drainage.

The Planning Board will resume the hearing at 7 p.m. on Nov. 8, at which time it is expected to review the additional paperwork they requested Mr. Henderson submit and hear the remainder of Mr. Lindstrom’s testimony, as well as, public comment.