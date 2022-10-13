POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Police responded to Uncle Vinnie’s Comedy Club after an incident occurred where an open container of beer was thrown at a performer by an individual in the audience.

On Saturday at approximately 9:30 p.m., a club patron threw an open container of beer at performer Ariel Elias while she was in the middle of her comedy act. A video posted online of the incident has received over five million views.

In the video during a question and answer portion of her set, Ms. Elias was asked by a female audience member if she voted for Donald Trump.

“Did I vote for Donald Trump? What do you think,” replied Ms. Elias.

“No,” said the audience member.

Ms. Elias replied back with a question, “Ok. Here’s a question for you, why would you ask me that in here knowing I’m the only Jew in this room? Are you trying to get me killed?”

Laughter can be heard from the audience. “If it makes you feel any better, I vote in New York. My vote doesn’t matter there,” continues Ms. Elias.

“Doesn’t matter here either,” says a male audience member.

“Guys everybody vote for whoever you want to vote…I don’t care who you voted for. I’m just happy we’re all here together,” said Ms. Elias.

“So you voted for Biden,” says a female audience member.

“I dunno why does it matter?,” replied Ms. Elias.

“Yes you did,” continued the female audience member.

“Yeah so what, what does it matter?,” said Elias in response.

“I could just tell by your jokes you voted for Biden,” interrupts the female audience member.

“Alright. I can tell by the fact that you’re still talking when nobody wants you to that you voted for Trump,” said Ms. Elias followed by a roar of laughter and applause.

The female audience member is then heard in the video saying, “No one was telling me to stop.”

“Alright make some noise if you want her to shut up,” said Ms. Elias, following a round of applause.

“But I did ask if anybody had any questions, I didn’t think it was gonna be that…that’s on me. That was on me for thinking I could have a human interaction with somebody,” said Ms. Elias, who then began her next joke.

As she was speaking an open can of beer was seen being thrown the stage hitting the brick wall behind her with a splash.

Ms. Elias immediately picks up the beer can and chugs it, which is followed by cheers from the audience.

Club management advised the performer was not struck by the beer and it hit the wall behind the performer, according to police.

Officers were provided with the performers’ contact information, the video of the incident and possible suspect information.

According to staff the male suspect and his female companion left almost immediately following the incident, said police.

Police noted, “Our officer then made telephone contact with the performer who stated the incident started when she had a verbal exchange with a female and that she could not see who threw the beer because of the stage lights.”

Ms. Elias told police that she did not want to pursue charges. She was advised the incident was being documented and how to sign a complaint if she changed her mind, according to police.

Uncle Vinnie’s Comedy Club owner Dino Ibelli declined to comment to The Ocean Star on the incident.

Ms. Elias did not immediately return a request to comment.

You can view the video of the altercation online here.

