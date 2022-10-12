

WALL TOWNSHIP — Wall Schools Superintendent Tracy Handerhan has issued a letter to parents concerning Dec. 13 referendum on facility improvements.

The letter details capital projects to be covered by the referendum, including replacement of old systems and roofs, modernization of restrooms and classrooms and upgrades to the Wall High School auditorium and athletic facilities.

The district is pursuing the referendum now, Ms. Handerhan wrote, to address “needs at this very moment. Another factor in the timing is debt pay-off. The district is finishing payments on the improvements that voters authorized in 1998.”

Ms. Handerhan also confirmed two questions voters will see on the referendum ballot. One of these questions, according to Ms. Handerhan, would be “strategically packaged” with the most critical needs into a ballot question that would “have no impact on the current property tax rate.”

“A special kind of state aid would cover about one-third of the costs, and the remainder can be paid for as new debt takes the place of old debt,” said Ms. Handerhan.

A second question would include other important projects, including additional improvements to the schools and Wall High School’s athletic facilities.

The letter refers parents to wallpublicschools.org/vision for more information.

