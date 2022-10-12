LAKE COMO — The weather was great and spirits high on Saturday for the Pat Magovern 5K fundraising event at Bar Anticipation, with more than 440 runners participating.

The Oct. 8 event honored Mr. Magovern, a former Belmar police captain and founding member of the race committee. It was hosted by the Friendly Sons of Shillelagh [FSOS], a “social organization dedicated to the purpose of promoting and enhancing good fellowship, Irish heritage, and fraternity of its members.”

The beneficiaries were the West Belmar and Bradley Beach Food Bank, Belmar Elementary School, as well as the FSOS Foundation, the non-profit, non-sectarian and non-political charitable organization which prides itself on coming to the aid of “people needing assistance.”

Two members of the FSOS finished first and second in the race, with the winner, Terry Davidson posting a time of 17:01 and Pat D’Allessandro, coming in a close second with a time of 17:39.

