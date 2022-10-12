SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS — Tennis and pickleball courts in Bicentennial Park and Joseph E. Robertson Park can now be booked online via Community Pass.

Court reservations are $4 per hour with a maximum of two hours per person per day for both tennis and pickleball.

Borough Administrator John Barrett said, “After we renovated the courts we moved our booking platform to Community Pass and just like other municipalities such as Spring Lake, there is a one time annual fee to be able to book a court.”

In order to book courts, a 2022 Tennis Permit is required per person. The permit is $5 per person to book the courts.

A link to Community Pass can be found on the borough website: springlakehts.com.

