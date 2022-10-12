WALL TOWNSHIP — Calvary Presbyterian Church of Allenwood hosted Keith and Kristyn Getty and their band for an evening of worship on Sept. 28, as a stop on the celebrated religious performers’ fall tour.

According to their website, “Keith and Kristyn Getty occupy a unique space in the world of music today as preeminent modern hymn writers. In re-inventing the traditional hymn form, they have created a catalog of songs teaching Christian doctrine and crossing the genres of traditional, classical, folk and contemporary composition, which are sung the world over.”

They have an international reach and a tour that circles the globe at venues including Carnegie Hall, Ryman Auditorium, Belfast’s Waterfront Hall, The Pentagon and London’s Royal Albert Hall, with performances for George W. Bush, the United Nations and South Korean President Lee Myung-bak.

ADVERTISEMENT

The evening at Calvary was the result of months of planning and was accomplished by the work of members of the church volunteering their time. Elder Andy Sisti had the unique task of coordinating everything from increasing the size of the church’s stage to designing dressing room spaces in existing church classrooms to overseeing the rental of a Steinway piano from out of state.

Mr. Sisti worked carefully with the Getty’s Nashville-based team to ensure that the musicians’ talents would be showcased.

“It was a lot of work, but a privilege to do knowing that it would provide the people of Calvary with such a musically and theologically rich time to worship God together,” said Mr. Sisti.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Wall Township stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.