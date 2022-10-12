WALL TOWNSHIP — A popular collection of dinosaur stick sculptures in the woods at Allaire State Park was vandalized sometime last week. The damage was confirmed by their creator, Robin Ruggiero, as well as a state agency spokesperson.

“The State Park Service is saddened to see the damage to the wooden dinosaurs at Allaire State Park that occurred over the holiday weekend,” said Caryn Shinske, a public information officer for the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection.

Ms. Ruggiero, who lives in Brick Township, said Wednesday that the vandalism may have been done before the weekend, based on the account she received from a friend who frequently walks through the wooded area her dinosaurs have called home since late 2019.

“Friday morning, I received a text from a friend who goes through the path of the dinosaurs every day around 8:30 to 9 o’clock for a morning walk,” she said. “He was there Thursday, said they were fine, but then on Friday he asked if I had taken them down.”

Preparing herself for the worst, Ms. Ruggiero visited the site of her work on Friday to discover the extent of the damage. She found The T-Rex, one of two Pteranodons and the Stegosaurus, were taken entirely apart and reduced to piles of sticks. These sculptures averaged about eight to ten feet tall.

Evidence of knife cuts in paracords used to support her art convinced Ms. Ruggiero that this was a calculated act of vandalism.

“It’s the way they were cut so cleanly down,” she said. “There’s a horizontal rope that runs from tree to tree and then several vertical lines that attach it to the spines. Each one was cut perfectly, and it’s hard to cut the paracord so neatly.”

Wall Township Police stated that any investigation would need to be conducted by the State Park Service as this falls out of their jurisdiction.

However, Ms. Shinske stated that Park Services would not be following up with an investigation.

“As this was a personal project conducted by a park visitor and not a Parks-commissioned amenity, the Department is not in a position to pursue further enforcement actions,” she told The Coast Star.

