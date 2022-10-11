SPRING LAKE — Would-be “witches” in Spring Lake traded their brooms for paddleboards to participate in the third annual Witch Paddle-Out on Saturday, Oct. 8, raising money for the Ashley Lauren Foundation to help families that struggle with childhood cancer.

Beginning at 10 a.m., people of all ages, decked out in witch-wear, arrived at the lake. Some walked their furry friends, some unloaded paddleboards from their cars and others lined the lake to get a good view of the paddle-out. Halloween-themed music played from the speakers as the participants took off through the lake.

The idea for the event began three years ago, according to event coordinator Dawn McDonough of the Spring Lake Business Improvement District. She and her friend, Kerry Tice, had seen a similar event from Germany on Facebook and shared the idea of recreating it in their own neighborhood.

“We were like, ‘Oh my God, we could do that.’ So, we literally sent out a couple of messages to friends, and we started out the first paddle with 13 of us,” Ms. McDonough told The Coast Star. “After we did it the first time, we just came up with the idea: ‘You know what, this is crazy. We could do it for a cause.’”

As a charity event, the first annual paddle was limited to 100 people. Due to popularity, the number was raised the next year to 150 and, for this year, to 175 people.

Each paddler made a $30 donation to the Ashley Lauren Foundation upon registration and was encouraged to acquire sponsorships for additional fundraising.

